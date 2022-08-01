Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 1 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 1 Aug 2022, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

david-trimble-funeral Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Daphne Trimble at the funeral of former NI First Minister David Trimble today. Source: Liam McBurney

  • Mourners attended the funeral of former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble
  • More than 1,000 drivers were caught speeding on Irish roads this weekend. 
  • President Michael D Higgins issued a statement reiterating his condemnation of the war in Ukraine following criticism of a letter written by his wife Sabina on the conflict.
  • Experts say action needs to be taken to protect cities from more-frequent scorching heatwaves.
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses following the death of a man in his mid 80s who had fallen from a mobility scooter in Co Cork.

INTERNATIONAL

first-ship-with-ukrainian-grain-crops-leaves-odesa-port A cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain leaving Odesa. Source: ABACA/PA Images

#NUCLEAR WEAPONS: The UN chief warned the world that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation, away from nuclear annihilation”.

#GRAIN: A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa for the first time since the Russian invasion in February. 

#SURGERY: Brazilian twins who were joined at the head were successfully separated in an operation in their home country.

PARTING SHOT

itv Islanders gathered at the fire pit. Source: ITV

For those who have been tuning in, it’s almost time for the Love Island finale as people choose their favourite couple to be crowned as this year’s winners of the hit reality TV show. 

Among the final contestants is Irishman Dami Hope who has coupled up with Indiyah Polack.  

It’ll be broadcast in Ireland on Virgin Media Two at 9pm tonight or on the Virgin Media Player. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

