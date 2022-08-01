Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#NUCLEAR WEAPONS: The UN chief warned the world that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation, away from nuclear annihilation”.
#GRAIN: A cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa for the first time since the Russian invasion in February.
#SURGERY: Brazilian twins who were joined at the head were successfully separated in an operation in their home country.
For those who have been tuning in, it’s almost time for the Love Island finale as people choose their favourite couple to be crowned as this year’s winners of the hit reality TV show.
Among the final contestants is Irishman Dami Hope who has coupled up with Indiyah Polack.
It’ll be broadcast in Ireland on Virgin Media Two at 9pm tonight or on the Virgin Media Player.
