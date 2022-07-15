Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#HIGH HEAT: The UK Met Office issued its first red warning for extreme heat, warning of a “potentially very serious situation” in parts of England.
#SAUDI ARABIA: US President Joe Biden met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.
#UKRAINE: Rescue workers are digging through debris a day after Russian missiles tore through Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, killing at least 23 people.
This week saw the biggest and brightest “supermoon” of the year take to the skies, delighting stargazers around the globe.
Here’s how it looked rising over the Mizen Peninsula and the Pier in Ahakista on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in West Cork. You can see more pictures of it from around the world in this article.
