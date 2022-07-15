Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 15 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 15 Jul 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5818383

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

0658 Mural Mural on George's Street in Dublin called 'Live & Let Love'. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A nationwide Status Yellow high temperature warning is set to be in place from Sunday, as Met Éireann forecasts temperatures as high as 32 degrees.
  • A Dublin man accused of firearms offences after the death of his sister Sandra Boyd has been further charged with killing the mother of five. 
  • Gormanston tented accommodation in Meath is set to open on Monday as the government struggles to accommodate tens of thousands of refugees.
  • More than three quarters of people in Ireland would like to see face masks made mandatory in at least one setting, a survey found.
  • A Special Oireachtas Committee to examine the issue of voluntary assisted dying is expected to commence in October, according to People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny. 
  • Aer Lingus confirmed further flight cancellations this weekend.   

INTERNATIONAL

us-biden-mideast Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Joe Biden at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today. Source: AP/PA Images

#HIGH HEAT: The UK Met Office issued its first red warning for extreme heat, warning of a “potentially very serious situation” in parts of England. 

#SAUDI ARABIA: US President Joe Biden met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia. 

#UKRAINE: Rescue workers are digging through debris a day after Russian missiles tore through Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, killing at least 23 people. 

PARTING SHOT

This week saw the biggest and brightest “supermoon” of the year take to the skies, delighting stargazers around the globe. 

Here’s how it looked rising over the Mizen Peninsula and the Pier in Ahakista on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in West Cork. You can see more pictures of it from around the world in this article.

2 THE BRIGHT FULL MOON 1L2A5900 The Buck Supermoon pictured in Cork. Source: Eamonn Farrell

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

