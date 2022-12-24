Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said planning reforms aimed at making it easier to build modular homes in Ireland are necessary to tackle the housing crisis

Many parents living in emergency accommodation feel anxious that they will not be able to give their children the best Christmas they can because of their circumstances, according to Focus Ireland

An investigation will be held into the death of teenager Aoife Johnston from meningitis in University Hospital Limerick .

An Aer Lingus flight from New York's JFK airport was cancelled last night due to a 'technical issue' with the plane.

A 70-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a van collided into her in Co Laois this morning

A man in his 20s has died after a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of this morning.

Met Éireann expects showers or longer spells of rain tomorrow with afternoon temperatures of six to 10 degrees Celsius.

THE WORLD

DPA / PA Images Zelenskyy at the White House earlier this week DPA / PA Images / PA Images

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy excoriated Russian “terror” after shelling left at least five dead and 20 injured in Kherson city

#FRANCE The suspected gunman in yesterday’s fatal shooting in Paris said his motivations were racist, according to a source.

#IRAN Iran’s Supreme Court ordered the retrial of a Kurdish rapper who was reportedly sentenced to death over protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, according to the judiciary.

#UK Musician Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the band Faithless, has died aged 65.

PARTING SHOT

It’s a very special night as Santa leaves the North Pole to begin his trip around the world.

Here’s how you can track his journey.