Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy excoriated Russian “terror” after shelling left at least five dead and 20 injured in Kherson city
#FRANCE The suspected gunman in yesterday’s fatal shooting in Paris said his motivations were racist, according to a source.
#IRAN Iran’s Supreme Court ordered the retrial of a Kurdish rapper who was reportedly sentenced to death over protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, according to the judiciary.
#UK Musician Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the band Faithless, has died aged 65.
It’s a very special night as Santa leaves the North Pole to begin his trip around the world.
Here’s how you can track his journey.
