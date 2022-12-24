Advertisement

Saturday 24 December 2022
# Tuam
Man, 20s, dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Galway
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.
28 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 20s has died after a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on the R347 near Ballyglunin, Tuam in Co Galway, around 2.50am.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was prounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date at Galway University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported, according to gardaí.

The scene is being preserved pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and the R347 between Annagh Hill and Palm Tree junction is closed.

Gardaí are asking any road users with information or camera footage who were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3am to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Lauren Boland
