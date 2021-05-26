Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Public health officials confirmed an additional 448 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The National Public Health Emergency Team is understood to have given a positive outlook on the further easing of restrictions in June and July.
- Two detective gardaí shot during the siege incident in Blanchardstown yesterday are expected to make a full recovery.
- Beer gardens will be limited to six adults when they reopen in two weeks but there are to be additional spaces for children.
- Two missing brothers aged five and eight, originally from the North, were found safe and well in Tipperary.
- The Agriculture Minister acknowledged that fishermen face challenging conditions post-Brexit, as a protest flotilla of fishermen gathered at Roches Point in Cork Harbour to protest against reduced quotas.
- Planning permission for a controversial apartment proposal on the estate of a former Mother and Baby Home institution in Bessborough in Co Cork has been refused.
- Messages on WhatsApp have claimed that people are getting calls from scammers who purport to have personal data about them. The Journal took a look at these claims circulating online.
WORLD
#LAB: Joe Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.
#SAN JOSE: Multiple deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting at a railyard in the US state of California, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.
#CLAIMS: Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings gave extraordinary evidence before a Westminster committee about the UK Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PARTING SHOT
As mentioned above, Dominic Cummings put forward a number of explosive claims before a Westminster committee today, including that Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying and that Boris Johnson initially believed that Covid-19 was a “scare story”.
Cummings also said that by mid-March last year, the UK government considered suggesting to the public to have ‘chicken pox parties’ for Covid-19.
If you can cast your mind back to last May, Cummings was in the spotlight again when it was revealed he drove hundreds of kilometres outside London during a period of lockdown.
At an unprecedented press conference in Downing Street’s rose garden, he made a series of claims about the trip, including that he drove for a period of 30 minutes in an effort to test his eyesight. Take a trip down memory lane with this piece from the BBC.
