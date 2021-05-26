Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Isabella Fayeun (7) walking through a field in Athy Co Kildare. Source: Niall Carson/PA

WORLD

Police blocking off the scene of a shooting in California, US today. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#LAB: Joe Biden ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.

#SAN JOSE: Multiple deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting at a railyard in the US state of California, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

#CLAIMS: Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings gave extraordinary evidence before a Westminster committee about the UK Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

As mentioned above, Dominic Cummings put forward a number of explosive claims before a Westminster committee today, including that Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying and that Boris Johnson initially believed that Covid-19 was a “scare story”.

Cummings also said that by mid-March last year, the UK government considered suggesting to the public to have ‘chicken pox parties’ for Covid-19.

If you can cast your mind back to last May, Cummings was in the spotlight again when it was revealed he drove hundreds of kilometres outside London during a period of lockdown.

At an unprecedented press conference in Downing Street’s rose garden, he made a series of claims about the trip, including that he drove for a period of 30 minutes in an effort to test his eyesight. Take a trip down memory lane with this piece from the BBC.