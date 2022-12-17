Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TWITTER: The accounts of several high-profile journalists were reinstated after Twitter owner Elon Musk accused them of endangering his family, but some said the billionaire owner offered full use of the platform only if they deleted posts about his location
#UKRAINE: Ukrainian authorities are scrambling to restore electricity and water supplies after Russia’s latest wave of attacks pitched multiple cities into darkness
#LONDON: A 33-year-old woman has died after a crush outside a music venue in Brixton earlier this week
#BERLIN: The US company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin that collapsed this week has said it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank
A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, as the phrase goes – but many people who get a puppy this Christmas still don’t know what they’re signing up for.
Every year, animal welfare charities urge people not to get a dog for Christmas, because they have faced years of unfortunate increases in the numbers of dogs needing to be rehomed after the festive period.
Expert dog trainer Suzi Walsh explains why now is the worst time of year to bring a dog into your home in our Voices column.
