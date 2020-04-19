Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HSE chief executive Paul Reid at this morning's weekly operational update. Source: Gareth Chaney

The death toll from Covid-19 rose to 610 as 39 new fatalities were recorded.

from Covid-19 rose to 610 as 39 new fatalities were recorded. Healthcare workers made a public appeal for donations of personal protective equipment while HSE boss Paul Reid said some countries were engaging in “modern-day piracy”.

Reid also said that Ireland’s Covid-19 testing backlog has been eliminated.

A report found that Ireland ranks second last in the EU for meeting 2020 renewable energy targets.

targets. Criminal gangs are targeting empty commercial premises left vacant during the Covid-19 crisis.

are targeting empty commercial premises left vacant during the Covid-19 crisis. HSE officials said it is “a matter of regret” that a memo describing patients as “dirty” was issued at a Dublin nursing home.

was issued at a Dublin nursing home. Representatives for publicans said that bars remaining shut until a Covid-19 vaccine is found would be a ‘nightmare scenario’ for the sector.

for the sector. A Cork nursing home is piloting new Covid-19 early warning software for staff.

software for staff. A man was charged following the robbery of a shop in Dublin.

of a shop in Dublin. People were urged to check their lottery tickets after someone won €9.7 million.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after failing to stop at Covid-19 checkpoint.

WORLD

Police on patrol in Uttar Pradesh as part of India's nationwide lockdown. Source: Prabhat Kumar Verma

#UK: Cabinet ministers defended Boris Johnson after a wide-ranging report in the Sunday Times claimed the prime minister had missed five meetings of the key Cobra committee in the run-up to the outbreak.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: David Attenborough warned that now is ‘last chance’ to save planet from climate change as he urged politicians to address “the biggest problem humanity has ever faced”.

#TRUMP: The US president warned that China could face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

#US: Covid-19 restrictions were eased in some states following protests against stay-at-home orders organised by small groups and Trump supporters.

#CANADA: An investigation was launched following 31 deaths at a nursing home in Montreal.

PARTING SHOT

Zoo keeper John Pickering feeds a fish to Rosie. Source: PA

Rosie, the UK’s oldest penguin, is turning 30 and, despite her Yorkshire zoo being closed to the public due to Covid-19, celebrations were held in her honour.

The Humboldt penguin arrived at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 1990 and has surpassed the life expectancy for her species in the wild by around 10 years.

Head zookeeper John Pickering said: “I am particularly pleased that we are able to do our bit to preserve this amazing species, and we will most definitely continue to do so.”