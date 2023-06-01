Here's what happened today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE A pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital has killed three people, including a nine-year-old girl and her mother
#KOSOVO Ethnic Serbs have gathered again in a flashpoint town in north Kosovo at the site of clashes earlier this week with NATO-led forces, as Washington urged both Belgrade and Pristina to defuse tensions
#UK ITV boss Carolyn McCall has been called to give evidence to a parliamentary committee to answer questions about the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling following the departure of Phillip Schofield from This Morning.
Evelyn Cusack announced today that she is retiring from Met Éireann after a career of over 40 years.
A familiar face on RTÉ TV broadcasts for decades, she served as deputy head of forecasting before becoming head of the service in March 2018.
Her time in senior roles at forecasting service coincided with some of the most extreme weather events of recent times – Storm Ophelia in October 2017 and Storm Emma/The Beast from the East the following March.
