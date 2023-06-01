Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Government excise duties on fuel are to be reinstated on a phased basis from today. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Five members of Hezbollah have been accused in court of killing Irish United Nations peacekeeper Séan Rooney in December last year

in December last year A Green junior minister said there is “horrible conservative scaremongering” around proposed EU nature restoration laws

Cork City FC confirmed that two individuals who aimed chants at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley last Friday about his son battling cancer have received lifetime bans

last Friday about his son battling cancer have received lifetime bans Local authorities were accused of failing to inform the public about disruptions to water supply and firefighting services arising out of two separate strikes next week

arising out of two separate strikes next week Planning permission was granted for a 785-unit apartment scheme on the grounds of St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview in Dublin 3 despite local opposition

in Dublin 3 despite local opposition Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe defended the incremental return of excise rates on fuel, saying that retaining them for the rest of the year would cost the exchequer €700 million

A 19 year old who died yesterday evening after a jet ski accident on Lough Derg has been named locally as Limerick man Wassiou Ayawe

WORLD

Alamy A Kyiv apartment block damaged by a Russian missile attack Alamy

#UKRAINE A pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital has killed three people, including a nine-year-old girl and her mother

#KOSOVO Ethnic Serbs have gathered again in a flashpoint town in north Kosovo at the site of clashes earlier this week with NATO-led forces, as Washington urged both Belgrade and Pristina to defuse tensions

#UK ITV boss Carolyn McCall has been called to give evidence to a parliamentary committee to answer questions about the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling following the departure of Phillip Schofield from This Morning.

PARTING SHOT

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Evelyn Cusack announced today that she is retiring from Met Éireann after a career of over 40 years.

A familiar face on RTÉ TV broadcasts for decades, she served as deputy head of forecasting before becoming head of the service in March 2018.

Her time in senior roles at forecasting service coincided with some of the most extreme weather events of recent times – Storm Ophelia in October 2017 and Storm Emma/The Beast from the East the following March.