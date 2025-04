EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TARIFFS: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU had offered the United States “zero-for-zero” tariffs on flows of industrial goods as it works to avert an all-out transatlantic trade war.

Advertisement

2. #PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT: Richard Boyd Barrett revealed that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

3. #GALWAY: The six-year-old girl who died when cycling her bicycle in Galway city at the weekend was named locally as Ula Grigaityte.

4. #GAZA: Germany called for an urgent investigation into “shocking” accusations that Israeli forces knowingly fired on a convoy of ambulances in an attack that killed 15 aid workers in Gaza on 23 March.

5. #LEAVING CERT: Examiner are offering a €100,000 contract to researchers who are able to explore how artificial intelligence can be used to correct exam papers in the future.