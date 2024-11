EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LAOIS: A 30-year-old man was brought before Portlaoise District Court this morning charged with murder.

Advertisement

2. #COURTS: Ex-Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes avoided jail on appeal for a cocaine seizure and a high car chase in Dublin.

3. #CIVIL TRIAL: Conor McGregor said he replied “no comment” to more than 100 questions during garda interviews about allegations he raped a woman in a Dublin hotel because he was “beyond petrified”.

4. #INFOWARS: Satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars at a US bankruptcy auction.

5. #FOUR-DAY WEEK: Fórsa published its election manifesto in which workers have called on the next government to test a four-day week, increase pay beyond the level of inflation and protect the right to work remotely.