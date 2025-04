EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #POPE FRANCIS: The Vatican this morning published photos and a video of Pope Francis in his open coffin and confirmed his funeral will take place on Saturday.

2. #WESTMEATH: A young boy died after being struck by a car in Co Westmeath. The child was hit by a car in Farranshock Estate in Mullingar shortly after 6.30pm yesterday.

3. #PALESTINE: Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrated at RTÉ and Newstalk’s offices as part of a day of action.

4. #DONEGAL: A man was rushed to hospital after a quad accident in a remote area of Co Donegal. The man was checking on sheep when the quad bike he was using flipped down an embankment and landed on top of him.

5. #ANTRIM: The search for a Mayo man missing in Northern Ireland was stood down on Sunday following the discovery of a body.