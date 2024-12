EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NEW ROSS: A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to a fatal assault on an eight-year-old girl in Co Wexford.

2. #SOUTH KOREA: Irish citizens in South Korea have been advised to follow instructions from the authorities and avoid public demonstrations after the South Korean president declared emergency martial law.

3. #LEBANON: Israel unleashed a large wave of air strikes across Lebanon despite agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah last week, killing at least 11 people.

4. #DUBAI: An Irishman is facing possible jail time in the United Arab Emirates after being accused of sending threatening emojis to a Belgian acquaintance who he says took his possessions without permission, according to the advocacy group Detained in Dubai.

5. #BELFAST: Two men were arrested by PSNI officers investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at a nightclub in Belfast city centre.