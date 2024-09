THE SUN WAS shining in Killiney for the Fianna Fáil think-in today and the mood within the party was just as bright.

In previous think-ins, the party leader faced down questions about his future leadership, but there were no such questions posed today.

As the day went on, smoke bellowed down from a gorse fire on the nearby Killiney Hill, getting close to the think-in venue, Fitzpatrick’s Castle, but all the talk was about something else that appears to be getting closer: a general election.

The Tánaiste’s Instagram account has been awash with videos of him canvassing around the country with Fianna Fáil candidates. As recent as last night, he dropped into The Club in Dalkey to pull some pints.

Micheál Martin told reporters today that the budget is the next big thing on the horizon but after that, planning must begin on where the country should go over the next five years.

The Taoiseach has been getting tetchy in recent weeks over the constant questioning about when an election will be, stating this government will go “full term” and avoiding saying it will be held in 2025 or 2024 for that matter.

Appearing to kick the ball into the Tánaiste’s court last week, Harris told reporters at his party think-in in Tullamore that they should be asking the other coalition leaders where they stood on the matter.

So today, that question was put to the Fianna Fáil leader.

He stated clearly that the ideal date would be February 2025, putting the ball, and the decision of when the election will be called back into Harris’ hands.

Advertisement

Any call to hold it early will be one the Taoiseach will now have to explain to the public, it seems.

Moves are already afoot between the coalition parties to differentiate themselves.

The Green Party Roderic O’Gorman didn’t mince his words at his party think-in today, while Martin was to the point by stating that he didn’t have much time for Harris’ idea for a new Infrastructure Department, and stating that he also wasn’t a fan of “half baked” childcare ideas that might actually scare the already fragile industry.

The Fine Gael party think-in last week floated manifesto ideas on childcare as well as budget wants such as ramped up stamp duty for vulture funds.

The Tánaiste seemed to want to take the higher road, taking a swipe at his government partners by stating the immediate focus of the government parties should be governing “as opposed to just electioneering”.

There is no doubt the mood music is good in Fianna Fáil right now, bolstered by the latest Business Post / Red C Poll putting Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin on an 18% popularity rating, with Fine Gael on 23%.

Privately, Fianna Fáilers are nervous about the election talk, with the majority saying they want the election to be held tomorrow, if it could be.

“I fear we’re talking ourselves into a February election now,” said one TD. Another said the entire party is working towards a November date, with all posters and leaflets printed and ready to go.

The commentary over the summer is that Harris’ energy can’t be sustainable, and it was commented on today by some Fianna Fáilers who felt that in comparison, their party leader was somewhat absent over the summer months.

But with Martin out canvassing to beat the band over the last week, the indication is that despite what the Taoiseach says about the election date, the Fianna Fáil leader isn’t taking Harris’ word on the matter.

When asked today if he would be annoyed if the Taoiseach called a general election early, Martin replied with a grin on his face: “I’m always ready.”