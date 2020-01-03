This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 January, 2020
The first weekend of 2020 will be... dull and drizzly

There will be some windy conditions in coastal areas.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 3 Jan 2020, 9:30 AM
Howth Head in north Dublin, a popular spot that many will drag themselves to this weekend in the hope of walking off weeks of chocolates and booze.
THE FIRST WEEKEND of 2020 will be a largely dull and, in places, drizzly one.

As many of us look to dust off the cobwebs after a couple of weeks of hibernation and excess, or maybe your New Year’s resolution requires you to get out and about, there won’t be much to face in the way of bad weather.

Met Éireann’s latest forecast predicts a cloudy day tomorrow, with top temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, but with some fresh southwesterly breezes.

Western and northern counties will likely wake up to drizzly conditions, spreading to the rest of the country as the day goes on.

However, the overall amount of rainfall will be low, and there’s even a chance of some sunny breaks in the cloud cover.

You can expect a lot of the same on Sunday, although currently it looks as though light rain will only affect Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster. Some sunshine is possibly in other parts of the country.

Top temperatures will be between 9 to 11 degrees.

The wind will start to pick up on Sunday night – and it could reach gale force in coastal areas.

Thickening cloud coming in off the Atlantic will bring rain overnight.

And as the country gets back into the swing of things in earnest for 2020, there’s mention of “blustery” conditions and “heavy rain” for Monday – but let’s not think of that just yet.

