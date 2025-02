A FISHERMAN WHOSE two-year-old son died in tragic circumstances two years ago has now lost his own life in a freak accident on a trawler off the southwest coast.

Moses Odonkor, who was originally from Ghana, incurred fatal injuries on a trawler off the coast of Cork yesterday morning.

His crew mates tried without avail to revive him.

The authorities were contacted and the ‘Boy Jason’ trawler made for shore arriving in Castletownbere, Co Cork this morning.

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH). The coroner has been informed and an inquest will be heard in due course.

The vessel was fishing for prawns on the Porcupine Bank, west of the Blasket Islands, when the accident occurred. It is understood the 53-year-old suffered a blow to the head in the course of his work. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Unit, the Marine Survey Office and the Health and Safety Authority have all been informed.

Lost At Sea charity chairman Niall Duffy said that Odonkor was an experienced fisherman and well-thought of by his peers and the general community.

“On behalf of the fishing community, I want to extend our sympathies to the family and his fellow crew mates on the tragic loss of a respected and well-liked crew man.”

Moses Odonkor was predeceased by his son Joshua. He is survived by his wife, Philomena, and their son, Emmanuel.

Joshua Odonkor of Ardcarraig in Skibbereen died on January 25th, 2023.

It is understood the toddler choked on a grape at the family home, with emergency services unable to resuscitate the youngster.

Joshua was later laid to rest in St Patrick’s cemetery in Coronea in Skibbereen following prayers at the funeral home.