The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ISIS BRIDE: Leo Varadkar said Lisa Smyth, who has reportedly been detained in Syria, will be allowed to return to Ireland as it is the “compassionate” thing to do.

2. #RIP: The mother of an Irish aid worker who died in an air crash over the weekend has paid tribute to her son, saying he was an “amazing” person who lived to help others.

3. #JAILED: A Birmingham ’fan’ who ran onto the pitch and attacked Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been jailed for 14 weeks.

4. #UPTAKE: The HSE confirmed that the uptake rate for the HPV vaccine is now at 70%, marking an increase of 20 percentage points in just over two years.

5. #STORM GARETH: He’s en route and winds could reach 130km/h.