This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 11 Mar 2019, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,152 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4535399
Image: Shutterstock/Beboopai
Image: Shutterstock/Beboopai

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ISIS BRIDE: Leo Varadkar said Lisa Smyth, who has reportedly been detained in Syria, will be allowed to return to Ireland as it is the “compassionate” thing to do.

2. #RIP: The mother of an Irish aid worker who died in an air crash over the weekend has paid tribute to her son, saying he was an “amazing” person who lived to help others.

3. #JAILED: A Birmingham ’fan’ who ran onto the pitch and attacked Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been jailed for 14 weeks. 

4. #UPTAKE: The HSE confirmed that the uptake rate for the HPV vaccine is now at 70%, marking an increase of 20 percentage points in just over two years.

5. #STORM GARETH: He’s en route and winds could reach 130km/h.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    77,153  14
    2
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    57,411  56
    3
    		Status Orange warning for north-west as Storm Garreth sweeps in
    38,143  19
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    400  0
    2
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    178  0
    The42
    1
    		Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    27,131  12
    2
    		Larmour slots in seamlessly to underline his credentials at fullback
    26,647  46
    3
    		Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    24,502  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    20,979  9
    2
    		J.Lo is engaged, and you'd want to see the size of the ring... it's The Dredge
    4,508  0
    3
    		How Much Do You Remember About Cruel Intentions?
    4,190  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%
    'We are failing these children spectacularly': Row over drug with 'exorbitant' cost rumbles on
    DRUGS
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie