The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MALAYSIA: The family of Nora Quoirin have offered a €10,000 reward for information that will lead to her safe return.

2. #ALICANTE: An Irish child aged 5 is in critical condition after being discovered in a pool in Spain.

3. #UNITED STATES: An autopsy was due to be carried out on the body of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in prison at the weekend.

4. #GAEILGE: Changes were announced to the grounds for student exemption from Irish in schools.

5. #SHUT DOWN: All flights in and out of Hong Kong have been cancelled amid massive pro-democracy protests.