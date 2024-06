EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: €31,000 is the average redress payment made to survivors so far

2. #ELECTED: Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher has been re-elected to the European Parliament in Ireland South

3. #HORSES: Horse Racing Ireland says it is “shocked and appalled” at abuses seen in RTÉ investigation into the State’s only horse abattoir

4. #COURTS: Former schoolteacher Enoch Burke lost a defamation case against the publishers of the Sunday Independent over an article that said he was “annoying” Mountjoy prisoners.

5. #CAHMS: Children have been deemed “too autistic” for mental health services and “too anxious” for disability teams