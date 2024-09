EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN: June 2025 set as completion date for National Children’s Hospital as board accuses BAM of ‘disregard for sick children’

Advertisement

2. #LEBANON: Israel has been condemned at the UN as Biden urges diplomatic solutions in the Middle East

3. #CLARE: Gardaí hope for progress as body of Patrick Nugent, who died in February 1984, exhumed

4. #DONEGAL: Creeslough families write to Justice Minister asking for public inquiry into explosion

5. #COURTS: A man was charged with the theft of a journalist’s phone at protest at former Crown Paints site