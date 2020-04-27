The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19: The government has said it’s aware some Irish people are “getting fed up of social distancing measures”.
2. #RECOVERY: A lobby group has said it seeking the government’s help to save 90% of restaurants from permanent closure.
3. #INCLUSION IRELAND: There are “deep concerns” about the lack of reporting of Covid-19 deaths among people with intellectual disabilities.
4. #UK: Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street today and said the UK has “wrestled Covid-19 to the floor” but that lockdown must remain for now.
5. #CALLED OFF: The Rose of Tralee festival has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to Covid-19.
