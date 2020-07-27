The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SCHOOLS: The government will this evening unveil the plans and supports for the reopening of schools across the country.
2. #PUP: Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has defended the government’s decision to cease social welfare payments for those who have travelled abroad for non-essential purposes.
3. #BALLYFERMOT: A man in his 50s has died following a shooting in Dublin.
4. #HOMELESSNESS: Dublin City Council has said that the tragic deaths of five homeless people in the capital over the past week is “an unprecedentedly high number”.
5. #DELIVERED: Amazon has announced that it is to create another 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next two years.
