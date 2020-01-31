This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 31 Jan 2020, 4:56 PM
Image: Shutterstock/casinozack
Image: Shutterstock/casinozack

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The first cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the UK, with two people from the same family being treated at a specialist centre.

2. #MANIFESTO LAUNCH: A rent freeze, affordable housing, and greater public investment in childcare are among the proposals in the Social Democrats’ election manifesto launched today. 

3. #RIP: The funeral mass of the three children found dead in Newcastle, Dublin has taken place. Their father Andrew McGinley paid tribute to his ‘creative, funny, unique children’

4. #BURGLARIES: Gardaí in Dundalk arrested three people last night in connection with burglaries carried out in Blackrock in south Dublin, after a pursuit of suspects on the M50 and M1 motorways.

5. #BUSHFIRES: Authorities in Canberra today declared the first state of emergency in almost two decades as a bushfire bore down on the Australian capital.

