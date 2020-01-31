The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The first cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in the UK, with two people from the same family being treated at a specialist centre.

2. #MANIFESTO LAUNCH: A rent freeze, affordable housing, and greater public investment in childcare are among the proposals in the Social Democrats’ election manifesto launched today.

3. #RIP: The funeral mass of the three children found dead in Newcastle, Dublin has taken place. Their father Andrew McGinley paid tribute to his ‘creative, funny, unique children’

4. #BURGLARIES: Gardaí in Dundalk arrested three people last night in connection with burglaries carried out in Blackrock in south Dublin, after a pursuit of suspects on the M50 and M1 motorways.

5. #BUSHFIRES: Authorities in Canberra today declared the first state of emergency in almost two decades as a bushfire bore down on the Australian capital.