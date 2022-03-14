#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 14 March 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

By Jane Moore Monday 14 Mar 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE One person has been killed and 12 others injured after an airstrike on a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, while diplomats are due to resume talks tomorrow after a “technical pause” in negotiations this afternoon.

2. #ST PATRICK’S GUILD A report by the Government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection has recommended that a State inquiry into illegal adoptions be established.

3. #STI CLAPHAM A cargo ship carrying Russian oil arrived in Dublin Port yesterday after the government said it would not intervene and prevent the tanker from docking in Ireland.

4. #MARIUPOL A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russian forces bombed the maternity hospital in Ukraine where she was meant to give birth.

5. #YEMEN UN agencies have warned that the number of people in war-torn Yemen starving in famine conditions is projected to increase five-fold this year to 161,000, amid fears of a dire shortfall of life-saving aid.

