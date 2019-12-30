The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: The victim of a murder in Cork has been named as 64-year-old Francis Dunne.

2. #ARRIVAL: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan greeted 50 Syrian families at the Mosney accommodation centre today following their arrival at Dublin Airport.

3. #HURTFUL: Simon Harris criticised a Catholic parish’s controversial comments about IVF treatment.

4. #KINAHANS: Gardaí and Birmingham police continue to work together to kill off Kinahan cartel’s presence in English city.

5. #DOWN: The cost of buying a new home in Ireland has fallen by 1.2% in the past year, the first year-on-year price drop in seven years, according to a report from property site Daft.ie.