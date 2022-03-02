#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 2 March 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 5:01 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Here are the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from an airborne attack by Russian troops in Kharkiv and fighting to the south in Kherson. Also here is a link to The Journal’s live blog of the events as they happen. 

2. #NATIONAL SECURITY The garda unit tasked with monitoring terrorist threats and espionage activities in Ireland is to have a major injection of new members.  

3. #2FM A woman who made a number of allegations online against former 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott last year has said a number of the statements she made were false and she regrets “publishing the inaccuracies”.

4. #COVID_19 Public health officials have reported 3,342 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon. Additionally, 4,352 people registered positive antigen tests on the HSE website. It brings the day’s cases to a combined total of 7,694.

5. #ROAD COLLISIONS A woman has died following a three-car collision in Co Cavan this morning. The incident happened at Derrygarra Lower, Butlersbridge at around 5.20am. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

