Woman (20s) dies and two others hospitalised following three-car collision in Co Cavan

A WOMAN HAS died following a three-car collision in Co Cavan this morning.

The incident happened at Derrygarra Lower, Butlersbridge at around 5.20am.

Advertisement

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other women, one aged in her 30s and the other in her 50s, were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.