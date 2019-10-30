This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 October, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray
Image: Shutterstock/robert mcgillivray

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOT HAPPENING: Leo Varadkar has ruled out a pre-Christmas general election.

2. #AL PORTER: Comedian Al Porter was spared jail for trying to prevent a garda arrest a man in Dublin city centre.

3. #REPORT: The Grenfell Tower cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the fire’s rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread, the inquiry report said.

4. #CHARGED: A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with firearms and robbery offences after an Italian teacher and one of her students were held up at gunpoint outside the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

5. #ARMENIA: What were the Armenian massacres and why is it controversial to describe them as a ‘genocide’? Here’s our explainer.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

