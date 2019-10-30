The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOT HAPPENING: Leo Varadkar has ruled out a pre-Christmas general election.

2. #AL PORTER: Comedian Al Porter was spared jail for trying to prevent a garda arrest a man in Dublin city centre.

3. #REPORT: The Grenfell Tower cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the fire’s rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread, the inquiry report said.

4. #CHARGED: A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with firearms and robbery offences after an Italian teacher and one of her students were held up at gunpoint outside the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

5. #ARMENIA: What were the Armenian massacres and why is it controversial to describe them as a ‘genocide’? Here’s our explainer.

