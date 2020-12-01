The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SAD MILESTONE: The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has surpassed 1,000 in Northern Ireland.

2. #VACCINE: The Cabinet approved an advance purchase agreement of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Moderna.

3. #GERMANY: Two people have been killed after a car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone in the German city of Trier.

4. #TOPSHOP: Irish retail workers at Arcadia Group-owned outlets found out about their company’s financial difficulties through the media, according to the trade union that represents them.

5. #TWEETS: Mary Lou McDonald said she won’t ask Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley to step down as chairperson of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee over his tweet about two IRA attacks on the British army.