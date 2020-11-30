#Open journalism No news is bad news

Four French police officers charged after beating of black music producer

Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by three officers for several minutes.

By AFP Monday 30 Nov 2020, 8:28 AM
18 minutes ago 1,719 Views 0 Comments
FOUR FRENCH POLICE officers have been charged in connection with the beating of a black man in Paris, with two held in custody, a judicial source has said.

The examining magistrate charged three with “willful” violence by a person holding public authority” and “forgery”.

Two were kept behind bars, while the other two were put on conditional release.

Video carried by the Loopsider website shows how music producer Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by three officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio earlier this month.

An officer suspected of having thrown a tear gas grenade into the basement of the building where the attack occurred was charged with “willful violence”.

The prosecution had requested pre-trial detention for the first three, and a judicial review for the fourth.

Lawyers for the group of three declined to comment after the magistrate’s decision early today. 

© – AFP 2020

