THE FUNERAL OF a Waterford father-of-four who died of cardiac arrest while on holiday in Magaluf in Majorca, Spain last month will be held tomorrow.

Michael Grant, aged 45 and from Waterford city, travelled to Magaluf with his loved ones just days before his death on 1 July.

His funeral mass will be held tomorrow at the Holy Family Church in Waterford at 11am requiem mass, with burial afterwards at Kilbarry cemetery.

He will lie in repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home in Barrack Street in Waterford today from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Michael’s funeral mass will be live streamed and a GoFundMe page has been set up in aid of his wife and four children.

Micheals’ sister Deborah said that he was a “dedicated family man” who adored his wife Leanne and his children Kayleigh (22), Niamh (18) Shay (11) and ten-year-old Sofia.

She said that unfortunately Michael had recently let his life insurance policy lapse.

“We found he had a note in his diary to finalise securing his family’s future for the 18 July with his bank — a meeting he never got to attend.

“If you wish to contribute anything, however big or small, to the future of Michael’s children and wife, we would be forever grateful.

She said Michael will be “forever loved and missed” and described him as a “loving husband, mentor, coach, counsellor and of course a lovable rogue”.

Deborah said that Michael loved his job and was a very well-respected physiotherapist.

“He treated and cared for many clients, from cranial therapy for newborn babies to physio treatment to everyone beyond.

“He treated many, not only from Waterford but from all around the country in their recovery.

Advertisement

“Michael worked ethically while providing excellent care often without charging fees. He gave his time willingly, always available to offer advice any time of the day or night.”

Deborah indicated that aside from Michael’s family and professional life he “worked tirelessly” for the children in Mount Sion GAA and St Joseph’s FC.

“Michael’s legacy is the founding of St Joseph’s Academy where he put his heart and soul into coaching and encouraging kids in the spirit of inclusion and fun.

Michael was the founder of the St Joseph’s Juvenile Academy.

In a statement St Joseph’s AFC said that they had a “heavy heart” following the death of their “dearest club member and head child coach.”

“As many of you know, Michael was more than just a coach to us—he was a beloved friend and as a club and for his family we need time to process this devastating loss.

“Michael was an integral part of our community, and his absence will be profoundly felt. He was not just a coach but a mentor and a friend to all the children and adult members at St Joseph’s.

“More recently his dedication, passion, and love for the kids were evident in everything he did. He cherished every one of them, and I’m sure you will all agree that his impact was immeasurable.”

The club extended its heartfelt condolences to Michael’s wife Leanne and the couple’s children, his parents Sam and Marie, his brothers, sisters and extended family.

FAI Waterford said in a statement that Michael was a “brilliant club and family man” with a great passion for helping young kids enjoy the beautiful game.

Johnville FC also posted a tribute to Mr Grant who was a former player with the club. In a statement they said that Michael put in “unbelievable work” with the young kids.

“We had the pleasure of organising many a blitz between our academies over the last couple of years with Michael and you could feel the enthusiasm and love he had for his job of working with the kids up there and he will be truly missed.

“Being such a popular figure in the county his loss will be felt deeply in the local football and GAA scene but that loss will pale in significance to the loss his family and close friends will be feeling and all our thoughts are with them today. “

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe account for Michael Grant’s family can be made here.