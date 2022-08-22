Gardaí arrest teenage boy in relation to Temple Bar assault

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a teenage boy in connection with the assault of a man in the Temple Bar area of Dublin.

The attack happened on Friday evening at 9.50pm. Gardaí responded after receiving reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower.

It is believed the fight had spilled out from a nearby fast food restaurant.

A man aged in his 40s was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital.

His injures are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardaí from Pearse Street had asked for witnesses to make contact with them.

A garda spokesperson said that earlier today gardaí arrested a teenager and he was questioned before being released.

“Gardaí in Pearse Street investigating the serious assault that occurred in Temple Bar, Dublin on Fownes Street Lower on the evening of Friday 19 August, 2022 arrested a juvenile aged in his teens.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme in relation to this incident,” a spokesperson said.