Have you seen Jamie? Gardaí appeal for help in locating 17-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jamie King.

The teenager has been missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin since and was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 7pm.

Advertisement

He is described as being 5’ 7” in height, with an average build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing an all grey North Face tracksuit with black runners.

Anyone with any information on Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

