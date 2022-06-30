#Open journalism No news is bad news

Senior garda official complains force's capital budget set to be '€60 million short'

Additionally, Commissioner Drew Harris expressed concerns over inflationary pressures, fuel and pay rises.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Jun 2022, 10:10 PM
40 minutes ago 2,290 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5804739
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE GARDAÍ’S CAPITAL budget allocation is set to be €60 million short of expectations, a senior official has told the Policing Authority.

Garda chief administrative officer Joseph Nugent said they are still mid-discussion but that on the capital side there is “a substantial shortfall in terms of what we would have expected”.

“What our ask ideally would have been is probably going to fall about €60 million short of what we would have ideally liked on the capital front,” Nugen said.

“And that’s assuming that the indicative allocation that we were told in the National Development Plan is actually delivered and we won’t know that until budget time, but that’s just to give one figure of concern.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris expressed his concern over inflationary pressures, fuel and pay rises on funding.

“And also the desire to grow the organisation as well, a significant uplift in budget would be the overall aim… we have a number of concerns,” Harris said.

In terms of the capital funding expected shortfall, Nugent said it limits the ability to deliver some of the reforms required, such as ICT projects.

Harris described the projects as needed, including body worn cameras, the digital evidence process as well as the implications of moving from the Harcourt Square into new premises.

Nugent said the force will struggle to stay within budget due to overtime, pressures on pensions and cost increases around fuel.

“We will do everything we can but I think at this stage it is risky,” he added.

Earlier, Harris said the organisation is looking into findings in a study from the University of Limerick around Travellers and the justice system.

The report, published earlier this month, found that gardaí have a reputation for stopping travellers.

Asked did the gardaí engage in racial profiling, Harris responded: “I don’t believe we do undertake racial profiling and I’m not in a position to accept that is an allegation for An Garda Síochána.”

Harris said the report was published with no opportunity for gardaí to respond beforehand.

“We have to do our own inquiry. Racial profiling is a very serious allegation to level against An Garda Siochana, before I would accept that I would want to be certain of the reasons why I was accepting that allegation,” he said.

“We have already commenced work, we take it very seriously, and we will deal with it through our senior human rights committee.”

