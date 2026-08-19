Senior Investigating Officer appointed after discovery of man’s body in Co Cavan over the weekend

A SENIOR INVESTIGATING Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cavan over the weekend.

An Garda Síochána has said its members continue to investigate “all of the circumstances” surrounding the incident.

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered in a residential property in Ballyjamesduff on Saturday, 15 August.

His body was transferred to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, where a post-mortem examination has been carried out by the State Pathologist.

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A garda spokesperson said the results of this post-mortem examination are not being released for operational reasons.

A technical examination of the scene has also been carried out.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Bailieborough Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Kilmore estate area between 6pm and midnight on 15 August, and may have camera or dash-cam footage, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough garda station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.