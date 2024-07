THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the “vile online abuse” directed at a reporter by the far right.

She covered the court appearances of several people charged with public order offences at the Coolock site earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

The union said the journalist, who works for Reach Ireland, has been subjected to threats and online abuse and has had to seek Garda assistance.

Séamus Dooley, the NUJ’s Irish Secretary said the union was “gravely concerned” by the far right’s response, considering the journalist’s “diligent and professional reporting of court proceedings, including the accurate recording of the names and addresses of defendants”.

In court reporting, journalists include the name and address of the accused, to avoid misidentification and possible defamation.

Dooley continued: “The level of abuse piled upon this reporter is shocking.

“It is the function of reporters in court to record the details confirmed in open court. Publication of the names addresses and ages of defendants was entirely appropriate.

“Such publication is necessary to avoid incorrect identification or confusion with people having the same name in a locality.

“There was nothing extraordinary in the reporting of this case, but extremist groups have chosen to single out the reporter.”

He added that the journalist has the full support of her NUJ colleagues in Reach newspapers and of her editor.

Dooley called on social media platforms such as X to do more to prevent online abuse.

“The NUJ has long been concerned at the toxic and often misogynistic abuse of journalists,” he said.

“This case has been reported to An Garda Síochana and we encourage our members to always report abuse.

“No journalist should have to endure abuse, threat to their home, or require police patrols in their neighbourhood.”

In March, another journalist was harrassed in Coolock, where locals and others held a demonstration over a site there potentially being used to house asylum seekers.

Barry O’Kelly from RTÉ Investigates was filming the protest when a small group began heckling him, making unsubstantiated claims about “illegal men” committing crimes.

He became surrounded by a group, some with their hoods up or faces covered, shouting at him and accusing him of working for the government has circulated online.

The people surrounding O’Kelly held up phones to film his responses.

O’Kelly said: “I’m not part of the story, I’m here to document it.

“I’m entitled to be here.”

Philip Dwyer, a prominent figure in the anti-immigration movement who was at the protest,responded: “You’re entitled to tell lies.”