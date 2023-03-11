Football Focus cancelled on BBC as presenters row in behind Gary Lineker in tweets row

THE BBC SPORTING schedule has been further disrupted as more presenters pull out of shows after Gary Lineker was told to step back from hosting Match Of The Day in a row over impartiality.

On Saturday morning, Alex Scott said she will not be hosting Football Focus at lunchtime as it “doesn’t feel right”.

The BBC now appears to have pulled Football Focus from its schedule, with Bargain Hunt now showing in its place.

Kelly Somers also confirmed she will not be presenting any BBC show today, after former England footballers and MOTD regulars Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced they would be boycotting the programme in solidarity with Lineker.

Yesterday evening several of the MOTD commentators shared a joint statement online, announcing they would also be stepping down from today’s broadcast.

The BBC said the show would “focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry”, saying it understood the position of its presenters.

BBC football presenter and former England player Scott wrote on Twitter:

“I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today.

“Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week.”

Somers tweeted:

Just to confirm I won’t be on BBC television today.

Jason Mohammad – the presenter of BBC One show the Final Score – also announced this morning that he would not be presenting the show today.

“As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart,” Mohammad said on Twitter.

However – I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) said in a statement that players involved in today’s games will not be asked to participate in interviews with Match of the Day.

Continued fallout

The high profile support for Lineker comes as the high profile presenter became embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

The broadcaster said it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

Greg Dyke, the BBC director-general between 2000 and 2004 and ex-FA chairman, said the broadcaster was “mistaken” in standing Lineker down. He said the broadcaster had “undermined its own credibility”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the precedent at the corporation is that “news and current affairs employees are expected to be impartial and not the rest”.

“If you start applying the rules of news and current affairs to everybody who works for the BBC, where does it end?”, he said.

He added:

“There is a long-established precedent in the BBC that is, that if you’re an entertainment presenter or you’re a football presenter, then you are not bound by those same (impartiality) rules.

“The real problem of today is that the BBC has undermined its own credibility by doing this because it looks like – the perception out there – is that the BBC has bowed to Government pressure.

And once the BBC does that, then you’re in real problems.

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald