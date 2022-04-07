Girl seriously injured in Waterford road collision

A GIRL HAS been seriously injured in a collision that took place in Co Waterford this afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 4.30pm on the R671 at Ballymacarbry; Gardaí said it involved a van and a child pedestrian.

The child was later taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin, where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries, Gardaí said.

The driver of the van was unharmed.

The road will remain closed overnight. A forensic collision examination is due to take place tomorrow morning. Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm and who has camera, including dash-cam footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 48 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.