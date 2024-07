THE GOVERNMENT HAS apologised to victims of thalidomide for all that they have endured, for the hardships they suffered and for the devastating impacts it left on their lives.

Thalidomide was sold to pregnant women in Ireland from 1957 as a drug alleviate morning sickness and was internationally withdrawn in 1961 after it was found to cause severe birth defects.

Babies were born with partial or no limbs and painful damage to their nerves, organs, hearing and eyesight. In 2012, the German manufacturers of the drug, Gruenenthal, apologised to the victims.

In November, the around 40 Irish survivors of the crisis called for a State apology to be issued after the Australian government had said sorry to survivors in its country.

In July 2012, it was heard in an Australian court that Gruenenthal had allegedly ignored and covered up claims that the drug caused birth defects in early as 1959.

Today, the Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and the Youth Roderic O’Gorman apologised to the victims who have been waiting for over 62 years for a proper redress scheme.

“We want to take this opportunity to express our sympathy to survivors and their families – we are sorry for all they have endured, for the hardships they have suffered and for the impact thalidomide has had on their lives,” a statement from the pair said today.

“We want to strongly reiterate, once again, their mothers did nothing wrong, and we have never thought otherwise,” they added.

Harris and O’Gorman said that it is “regretful” that today’s international regulatory standards were not the norm when thalidomide was first brought to market and that understanding and ensuring the safety of drugs has changed based on the survivor’s experiences.

“Hearing survivors’ individual stories as part of this process has been humbling and more importantly, has helped us to understand how we can best meet their needs into the future,” they added.

Govt ‘anxious’ to implement supports package

An enhanced health and social care support package, which was co-designed by survivors of the drug, are currently being developed.

A non-legal facilitation process commenced in April 2023 and was a voluntary process with survivors, though the talks in this process did not progress.

The enhanced package includes prioritised access to local health and social care, access to clinical and holistic therapies, independent living supports – including housing and care adaptations – annual health assessments and the free travel pass.

Recognised survivors will be able to avail of these supports, though it is understood the Government is aware of concerns of those who have not been acknowledged.

Currently, survivors must seek recognition by submitting an application to the Contergan Foundation in Germany, which is then followed by a clinical assessment.

Recognised survivors are given monthly payments in this regard, of up to €9,816, by the Contergan Foundation along with some annual payments. In Ireland, 28 people are in receipt of monthly, lifetime, payments from the State of up to €13,313.

It is understood that the Government is currently exploring the possibility of an alternative pathway.

The Taoiseach and the Minister said today they recognise that wider matters raised by the around 40 Irish survivors have not yet been covered in the initial package.

Harris and O’Gorman said they understand that that supports currently do not take into account the costs associated with meeting their needs, adding that they are “anxious” to implement the supports immediately.

The ministers said Government is “very conscious of the challenging needs of survivors, particularly as they get older”.

Survivors have been invited to speak with the Government to share further information on the supports package. Harris and O’Gorman said they look forward to engaging with the group in the coming weeks.