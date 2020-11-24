Poll: Will you watch the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

WELL, after over two months, tonight is the night. The Great British Bake Off 2020 final.
This has been a unique series, with the cast and crew forming a Covid-19 ‘bubble’ in a hotel for six weeks to record the episodes.
Tonight’s episode will see the three finalists battle it off in the tent before a winner is announced.
So, today we want to know… Will you watch the Great British Bake Off final tonight?
Poll Results:
