#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 22 November 2020
Advertisement

Unrest in Guatemala escalates over budget slashes to health and education spending

About 1,000 protesters were demonstrating outside the Congress building.

By Press Association Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 9:48 AM
59 minutes ago 2,688 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5275194
Protesters set fire to part of Guatemala's congress building
Protesters set fire to part of Guatemala's congress building
Protesters set fire to part of Guatemala's congress building

HUNDREDS OF PROTESTERS broke into Guatemala’s Congress and burned part of the building on Saturday amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending.

The incident came as about 10,000 people were protesting in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City against corruption and the budget, which protesters say was negotiated and passed by legislators in secret while the Central American country was distracted by the fallout of back-to-back hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 1,000 protesters were demonstrating outside the Congress building.

Videos on social media showed flames shooting out of a window in the legislative building. Police fired tear gas at protesters, and about a dozen people were reported injured.

embedded256733039 Riot police gather outside the Guatemalan congress

“We are outraged by poverty, injustice, the way they have stolen the public’s money,” said psychology professor Rosa de Chavarria.

“I feel like the future is being stolen from us. We don’t see any changes, this cannot continue like this,” said Mauricio Ramirez, a 20-year-old university student.

The amount of damage to the building was unclear, but the flames initially appear to have affected legislative offices, rather than the main hall of congress.

Protesters also set some bus stations on fire.

Mr Giammattei condemned the fires on his Twitter account on Saturday, writing: “Anyone who is proven to have participated in the criminal acts will be punished with the full force of the law.”

He wrote that he defended people’s right to protest, “but neither can we allow people to vandalise public or private property”.

The president said he had been meeting with various groups to present changes to the controversial budget.

Discontent had been building over the 2021 budget on social media and clashes erupted during demonstrations on Friday.

embedded256733731 A man is apprehended by police during the protests

Guatemalans were angered because lawmakers approved $65,000 (£48,750) to pay for meals for themselves, but cut funding for coronavirus patients and human rights agencies, among other things.

Protesters were also upset by recent moves by the Supreme Court and attorney general they saw as attempts to undermine the fight against corruption.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Vice president Guillermo Castillo has offered to resign, telling Mr Giammattei that both men should resign their positions “for the good of the country”.

He also suggested vetoing the approved budget, firing government officials and attempting more outreach to various sectors around the country.

Mr Giammattei had not responded publicly to that proposal and Mr Castillo did not share the president’s reaction to his proposal. Mr Castillo said he would not resign alone.

The spending plan was negotiated in secret and approved by the congress before dawn on Wednesday.

It also passed while the country was distracted by the fallout of hurricanes Eta and Iota, which brought torrential rains to much of Central America.

The Roman Catholic Church leadership in Guatemala also called on Mr Giammattei to veto the budget on Friday.

“It was a devious blow to the people because Guatemala was between natural disasters, there are signs of government corruption, clientelism in the humanitarian aid,” said Jordan Rodas, the country’s human rights prosecutor.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie