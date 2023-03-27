At least six dead, including three children, after school shooting in Nashville

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago
FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in the US city of Nashville, including three children.
All three children had gunshot wounds, officials said.
The death toll rose to five after two adults were pronounced dead.
The shooter, a female in her teens, is also dead after a confrontation with police. It is unclear whether she is among the death toll.
The young victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the Monroe Carell Junior Children’s Hospital.
Other students walked to safety, holding hands as they left their school surrounded by police cars, to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.
The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not clear whether she died by suicide or was shot by police.
Police said she was carrying at least two assault rifles and a handgun.
An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023
The fire department said it responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics.
On WTVF TV, a local television channel, reporter Hannah McDonald said that her mother-in-law works at the front desk at The Covenant School.
The woman had stepped outside for a break and was coming back when she heard gunshots, McDonald said during a live broadcast.
The reporter said she has not been able to speak to her mother-in-law but said her husband had.
The school is in the affluent Green Hill neighbourhood just south of central Nashville in the state of Tennessee, close to the city’s top universities and home to the famed Bluebird Cafe – a beloved spot for musicians and songwriters.
Additional reporting by AFP
