Dublin: 5°C Monday 8 March 2021
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making the news this bright Monday morning.

By Laura Byrne Monday 8 Mar 2021, 7:53 AM
26 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #COVID: Yesterday, NPHET reported three further deaths and 525 new cases of the virus in Ireland. Children return to ECCE childcare in Ireland today, while all schoolchildren return to school in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

2. #THAT INTERVIEW In a bombshell interview with Oprah, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched on racism, mental health and escaping The Firm.

3. #SAFE SPACE: A West cork domestic violence charity has been able to buy its first safe house after a private donation of €400,000.

4. #FLOYD: Jury selection begins today in the trial of US policemen charged with the killing of George Floyd.

5. #EXPLOSIONS: Have ripped through a military camp and residential areas in Equatorial Guinea, killing at least 20.

6. #POLITICIAN: French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault has died in a helicopter crash.

7. #IWD Today is International Women’s Day and accredited therapist Bernie Hackett here offers support and advice to women at the front lines of life in a pandemic.

8. #COUNTRY GIRL: Irish author Edna O’Brien has received France’s highest cultural award, the “Ordre des Arts et Lettres”.

About the author:

About the author
Laura Byrne  / Assistant News Editor
@LauraByrneStory
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie

