Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Pictured at the Grand Opening of the Irish Red Cross / Ukrainian Action In Ireland Ukraine Community Centre in Rathmines this afternoon is Veronika Nikitenko (age 8, Permission Granted) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Source: rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The Dancing Santas begins their dancing season performing for shoppers while in the street in Clayton, Missouri. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#EUROPE A number of Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the European Union have received packages containing animal eyes in what Kyiv has described as a “well-planned campaign of terror”.

#USA Far-right US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion) to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting, has declared personal bankruptcy.

#UKRAINE The Kremlin has rejected US President Joe Biden’s terms for Ukraine talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying Moscow’s offensive will continue.

#GLASTONBURY Elton John has said he “couldn’t be more excited” to be headlining at Glastonbury 2023, marking what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour.

#THE INTERNET Elon Musk kicked Kanye West off Twitter today, after the controversial rapper posted a picture that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David.

PARTING SHOT

We’re deep in winter weather and our thoughts could not be further than the summer heat of music festival season.

But there’s a lot to be said for those relaxing days spent in a field in Laois or at the foot of the Galtee mountains bathed in good craic, with good pals, listening to good music and at least the rain is warm.

So today, to beat the winter chills, we asked in our poll: Are you planning to attend any next year?

