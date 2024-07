NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Simon Harris greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Several young men run in front of a bull during the running of the bulls during the San Fermin 2024 festivities. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that a strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory has killed at least 71 people.

#BRITAIN A man has been arrested after human remains were found in two suitcases in Bristol and a flat in west London.

#USA A defiant Joe Biden has told a rally in the battleground state of Michigan that he was “not done yet”, insisting that he was staying in the race for the White House amid growing calls from Democrats for him to drop out.

#US COURT A New Mexico judge has dismissed an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the middle of the actor’s trial and said it cannot be filed again.

PARTING SHOT

We’ll know tonight who will be the victor in Euro 2024 final.

After four weeks of football, England will take on Spain in the last game of the tournament in Berlin’s Olympiastadion at 8pm tomorrow night.

Three-time winners Spain will be looking to claim their fourth Euros title, while 2020 runners-up England are hoping to take the trophy for the very first time.

So today, we asked: Which team do you want to win Euro 2024? The results are entirely predictable from our mostly Irish audience.

