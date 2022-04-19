The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #TRADE UNION Irish Defence Forces officers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of membership of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), setting them on a potential collision course with Government.
2. #UKRAINE Russian Forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine today as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war”.
3. #LATEST FIGURES Public Health officials have reported an additional 778 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.
4. #ONE IN FOUR Sexual abuse survivors have said that making a statement to gardaí can be re-traumatising, according to new research by One in Four.
5. #UN SECURITY Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, will address the UN Security Council following his visit to war-torn Ukraine.
