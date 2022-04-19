The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRADE UNION Irish Defence Forces officers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of membership of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), setting them on a potential collision course with Government.

2. #UKRAINE Russian Forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine today as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a “new phase of the war”.

3. #LATEST FIGURES Public Health officials have reported an additional 778 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

4. #ONE IN FOUR Sexual abuse survivors have said that making a statement to gardaí can be re-traumatising, according to new research by One in Four.

5. #UN SECURITY Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, will address the UN Security Council following his visit to war-torn Ukraine.