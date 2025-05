NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

One of the gardens at Bloom this year is the child and family agency Tusla's Fostering Garden, designed by landscaper Pip Probert. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian man does a V-sign as he carries a box containing food aid packages from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, amid controversy over the recently formed organisation's launch in the region. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: An aid distribution hub run by a US-Israeli backed organisation in Gaza is “humiliating and insulting” to people impacted by Israel’s blockade on the region, an aid worker for Oxham said.

#UK: Britain’s prosecution service authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for allegations including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual body harm against three women.

#UKRAINE AND GERMANY:German chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged to help Ukraine develop its own long-range missile systems that would be free of any Western-imposed limitations on their range and target options, as the Kyiv government fights to repel Russia’s invasion.

#SCOTLAND:Kneecap cancelled their planned performance at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow due to the “safety concerns” of local police.

PARTING SHOT

A birds-eye view of the new bridge in Wateford city. Waterford City and County Council Waterford City and County Council

The country’s oldest city is getting a new bridge. This week has seen the installation of the final span of what is known as the Sustainable Transport Bridge in Waterford.

The connection is part of a multi-million euro plan to develop the north side of the River Suir, which has mainly been abandoned dockyards over recent decades.

Onlookers have been gathering to view a largescale crane lift the final span from a barge and manoeuvre it into position, with the final piece to be installed tonight.