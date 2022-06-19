Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach said he doesn’t expect any further cost of living measures to be introduced ahead of Budget 2023.
- A motorcyclist was killed in the Kells Road Races, the first national road race to be held in Ireland since 2019.
- Cocaine and heroin valued at €1.3 million was seized at Rosslare Europort.
- Gardaí say the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of any investigation into the death of a man in his 50s in Drumshanbo.
- Meanwhile, police in the North launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman in her 70s was discovered in Co Tyrone.
- Gardaí appeal for witnesses after a pub in south Dublin was petrol bombed, with people still inside, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
- Landline telephones have been installed in 804 prison cells at a cost of more than €1 million this year, and work is underway to extend the convenience to every inmate in the state.
- Only 32 additional taxis were added to the Dublin fleet since the start of 2022, and a Fine Gael TD has warned the shortage of taxis is now a “serious issue”.
- Irish consumers recycled a record amount of e-waste last year.
INTERNATIONAL
#SPAIN WILD FIRES Firefighters in Spain are struggling to contain wildfires in several parts of the country, which is suffering a heatwave unusual for this time of the year.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his forces “will not give away the south to anyone”, as Nato’s chief warned the war in Ukraine could last “for years”.
#FRANCE President Emmanuel Macron faced a challenge from a newly formed left-wing alliance in parliamentary elections that could see his centrist coalition lose its overall majority.
#ENERGY SUPPLIES Germany announced emergency measures to ensure its energy needs after a drop in Russian gas supplies, including reverting to coal in what it called a “bitter but indispensable” step.
#SWIMMING The sport intends to become the first to set up an ‘open category’ to allow transgender athletes to compete in a separate class at the elite level.
PARTING SHOT
Amid news that only 32 new taxis were added to the Dublin fleet since the beginning of 2022, we ask readers: Should Ireland bring in services like Uber and Lyft as an alternative to taxis?
