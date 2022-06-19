Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

Festival goers at their tents enjoy themselves at the Body and Soul music festival. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A firefighter works in front of flames during a wildfire in the Sierra de la Culebra in the Zamora Provence on Saturday June 18, 2022. Source: Emilio Fraile

#SPAIN WILD FIRES Firefighters in Spain are struggling to contain wildfires in several parts of the country, which is suffering a heatwave unusual for this time of the year.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his forces “will not give away the south to anyone”, as Nato’s chief warned the war in Ukraine could last “for years”.

#FRANCE President Emmanuel Macron faced a challenge from a newly formed left-wing alliance in parliamentary elections that could see his centrist coalition lose its overall majority.

#ENERGY SUPPLIES Germany announced emergency measures to ensure its energy needs after a drop in Russian gas supplies, including reverting to coal in what it called a “bitter but indispensable” step.

#SWIMMING The sport intends to become the first to set up an ‘open category’ to allow transgender athletes to compete in a separate class at the elite level.

PARTING SHOT

Amid news that only 32 new taxis were added to the Dublin fleet since the beginning of 2022, we ask readers: Should Ireland bring in services like Uber and Lyft as an alternative to taxis?

Source: Shutterstock/Lutsenko_Oleksandr