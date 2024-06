NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Thousands marched across the country today in solidarity with Natasha O'Brien. Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News Sasko Lazarov / Rolling News / Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

At least 40 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza today. PA PA

#GAZA The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has called for an investigation into a shelling attack in southern Gaza, which struck the offices of the Red Cross in the area.

#UKRAINE An overnight Russian attack has damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the Ukrainian energy ministry has said.

#TENERIFE The search for British teenager, Jay Slater, who is currently missing in Tenerife, enters its sixth day.

PARTING SHOT

A young pitch-invader was able to cunningly evade security for a photo with his idol during Portugal’s three goal win over Turkiye.

A moment he'll likely never forget. X / Twitter X / Twitter / Twitter