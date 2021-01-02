Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Health officials reported a record high of 3,394 new cases of Covid-19, alongside an additional 4 deaths.
- Professor Philip Nolan warned that there could be between 3,000 and 6,000 cases reported a day at the peak of this wave of Covid-19.
- Ireland has recorded the highest number of hospital admissions in a 24-hour period for patients with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
- Analysis has suggested that the UK coronavirus variant is not responsible for the surge in cases in Ireland.
- Bagatelle frontman and lead singer Liam Reilly has died at age 65.
- RTÉ has apologised for any offence that may have been caused by a mock sketch that depicted God being sentenced for rape.
- A Status Yellow low-temperature warning has been put into effect for the entire country from 6pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.
- Modelling has suggested that the weather event responsible for 2018′s cold spell will happen in the coming days – but it is not guaranteed to be an extreme weather event in Ireland.
International
#TRUMP VETO The US Senate has overwhelmingly voted to override US President Donald Trump’s veto of a sweeping defence bill
#NORWAY LANDSIDES Three bodies have been recovered four days after a landslide carried away homes in a Norwegian village
#IRAN Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it intends to ramp up uranium enrichment to levels beyond the threshold set by a 2015 Vienna accord
Parting Shot
Bagatelle frontman and lead singer Liam Reilly has died, age 65.
In a statement, his family said that the musician and songwriter passed away “suddenly but peacefully” in his home yesterday.
His influential band, which formed in Dundalk in 1987, had hits like Second Violin and the iconic Summer in Dublin.
To celebrate his legacy as a musician, here’s a Bagatelle performance of Summer in Dublin on RTÉ’s Late Late Show in February 2016.
