Dublin: 1°C Saturday 2 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Two cargo ships leave Dublin Port Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

International

The US Capitol Hill building last night. Source: PA Images

#TRUMP VETO The US Senate has overwhelmingly voted to override US President Donald Trump’s veto of a sweeping defence bill

#NORWAY LANDSIDES Three bodies have been recovered four days after a landslide carried away homes in a Norwegian village

#IRAN Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it intends to ramp up uranium enrichment to levels beyond the threshold set by a 2015 Vienna accord

Parting Shot

Bagatelle frontman and lead singer Liam Reilly has died, age 65.

In a statement, his family said that the musician and songwriter passed away “suddenly but peacefully” in his home yesterday.

His influential band, which formed in Dundalk in 1987, had hits like Second Violin and the iconic Summer in Dublin.

To celebrate his legacy as a musician, here’s a Bagatelle performance of Summer in Dublin on RTÉ’s Late Late Show in February 2016.

