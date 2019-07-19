Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It emerged that Irish authorities are trying to make arrangements to bring Lisa Smith back to Ireland.
- Minister for Housing Eoghan Eoghan Murphy has defended comments he made comparing co-living spaces to “a very trendy” boutique hotel.
- Gsoc confirmed it is examining the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a garda accidentally shot himself in the foot in Limerick.
- A man was arrested after after another man was stabbed to death in in the North Strand area of Dublin overnight.
- Over 500 ambulance personnel began industrial action this afternoon.
- A new report revealed that almost €300 million was paid out in personal injury claims last year.
- A man in his 40s was arrested after Revenue officers in Rosslare Europort seized over 35 kg of cocaine in a horsebox.
- With golf’s oldest major tournament the Open Championship taking place in Portrush, Co Antrim this week, Ireland’s Shane Lowry is leading the star-studded field.
WORLD
#TURMOIL AT SEA: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced that they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking “international maritime rules”.
#OUCH: Boeing has announced that it has set aside $4.9 billion in one-time costs to compensate airlines for disruptions due to the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft.
#WORRYING: Temperatures around the world in June were the hottest on record, according to data from a US agency which measures ocean and atmospheric environments.
PARTING SHOT
Well. It’s Friday. Here’s a video from a concerned fish owner who built his pet a contraption to help him stay afloat.Source: South China Morning Post/YouTube
