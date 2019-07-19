Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ria Murphy from Aerial Cirque is pictured celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at a photocall to mark ‘Moonshots of the 21st Century'. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Activist of Friday for Future cover their face with plastic and holds posters during a demonstration to create awareness about threats of plastic pollution in India. Source: Saikat Paul

#TURMOIL AT SEA: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced that they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking “international maritime rules”.

#OUCH: Boeing has announced that it has set aside $4.9 billion in one-time costs to compensate airlines for disruptions due to the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft.

#WORRYING: Temperatures around the world in June were the hottest on record, according to data from a US agency which measures ocean and atmospheric environments.

PARTING SHOT

Well. It’s Friday. Here’s a video from a concerned fish owner who built his pet a contraption to help him stay afloat.

Comments are off for legal reasons