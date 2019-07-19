This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 19 Jul 2019, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,914 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732196

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 8 The Festival of Curiosity Ria Murphy from Aerial Cirque is pictured celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at a photocall to mark ‘Moonshots of the 21st Century'. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Awareness Protest Against Plastic Pollution In India Activist of Friday for Future cover their face with plastic and holds posters during a demonstration to create awareness about threats of plastic pollution in India. Source: Saikat Paul

#TURMOIL AT SEA: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced that they had confiscated a British tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking “international maritime rules”.

#OUCH: Boeing has announced that it has set aside $4.9 billion in one-time costs to compensate airlines for disruptions due to the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft.

#WORRYING: Temperatures around the world in June were the hottest on record, according to data from a US agency which measures ocean and atmospheric environments. 

PARTING SHOT

Well. It’s Friday. Here’s a video from a concerned fish owner who built his pet a contraption to help him stay afloat. 

Source: South China Morning Post/YouTube

Comments are off for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie